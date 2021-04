Clashes errupt between TMC, BJP workers in Nandigram

The second phase of polling in West Bengal's eight-phase elections, including in the high-stakes Nandigram seat, recorded a high voter turnout of 37.4 per cent till 11 am. Though the situation was tense in a few areas with a few skirmishes reported, tight security cover in all 30 constituencies which went to polls averted any major incidents.