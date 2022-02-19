Saturday, February 19, 2022
     
Updated on: February 19, 2022 17:20 IST

Visit Maa Dakshineswar Kali Temple today

Do visit Maa Dakshineswar Kali Temple today. This world famous temple of Maa Kalika is in Kolkata. Located near Vivekananda Bridge in the north of Kolkata, this temple is called Dakshineswar Kali Mandir.
