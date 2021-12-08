Wednesday, December 08, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. Astrology Video
  5. Vastu Tips: Know why study table and bookshelf should be placed in North-East direction

Astrology Videos

Updated on: December 08, 2021 11:18 IST

Vastu Tips: Know why study table and bookshelf should be placed in North-East direction

Vastu Tips: Acharya Indu Prakash tells about the placement of children's study table and bookshelf according to Vastu Shastra which will help them focus better.
Horoscope Daily Astrology Acharya Indu Prakash Bhavishyavani Vastu Vastu Tips

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

News

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News