Updated on: December 07, 2021 18:48 IST

Vainayaki Shri Ganesh Chaturthi fast today, know the auspicious time

Today is the Chaturthi date and Tuesday of Margashirsha Shukla Paksha. Chaturthi Tithi will remain till 11.40 pm tonight. Along with this, the fast of Vainayaki Shri Ganesh Chaturthi will be observed today.