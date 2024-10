Updated on: October 15, 2024 11:16 IST

Horoscope Today, 15 Oct 2024: Know Your Zodiac-Based Predictions | Astrology

Today is the Trayodashi date of Ashwin Shukla Paksha and Tuesday. Trayodashi Tithi will last till 12.20 pm tonight. There will be Vriddhi Yoga till 2:14 pm today. Also, Purvabhadrapada Nakshatra will remain till 10.09 pm tonight. Apart from this, Bhaum Pradosh fast will be observed today.