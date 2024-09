Updated on: September 06, 2024 10:39 IST

Horoscope Today, 06 Sep 2024: Know Your Zodiac-Based Predictions | Astrology

Horoscope for September 6, 2024: Today is the third day of the waxing moon phase in the month of Bhadrapada, and it’s Friday. The third day will last until 3:02 PM today. The auspicious Shukla Yoga will remain in effect until 10:15 PM. Additionally, Hasta Nakshatra will be present until 9:25 AM