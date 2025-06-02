Adnan Sami In Aap Ki Adalat: Adnan Sami opens up on his journey to India and allegations of monetary motive When questioned about the accusation that he moved to India solely to earn money, Sami responded firmly, stating, “By God’s grace, my family always had enough. I never felt the greed for money. I’ve never made any decision in my life based on money.” He emphasised that passion, not financial gain.