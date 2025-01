Updated on: January 22, 2025 22:58 IST

Aaj Ki Baat: Yogi government's Ganga snan at Sangam… Why is Akhilesh concerned?

Today, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a cabinet meeting in Prayagraj, making several major announcements. Following this, he took a holy dip in the Sangam with all his ministers and performed the Ganga Aarti. Catch every moment of Yogi's spiritual journey at Sangam in this report.