Updated on: August 23, 2024 22:56 IST

Aaj Ki Baat: Parents of Kolkata's daughter reveal the whole truth of August 9 on India TV

Description: For the first time today, they shared the immense pain they endured from the dark morning of August 9th until midnight, the harassment they faced. Today, they revealed the reality behind the claims made by the West Bengal government in the Supreme Court. When did they receive the first