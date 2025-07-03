Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Video
  3. Aaj Ki Baat
  4. Aaj Ki Baat: Massive politics even before Kanwar Yatra begins

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap ki Adalat Aaj ki Baat News Astrology Originals Yoga kurukshetra Hakikat Kya Hai Muqabla Entertainment Sports Lifestyle
Updated on:

Aaj Ki Baat: Massive politics even before Kanwar Yatra begins

Even before the Kanwar Yatra begins, the Hindu-Muslim politics has started on this matter. Samajwadi Party's former MP ST Hasan has called those checking the ID cards of hotels, dhabas and food vendors on the Kanwar Yatra route as terrorists. Hasan alleged that in Muzaffarnagar, Yashveer Maharaj

Advertisement

Related Videos

Advertisement

Latest Videos

Coffee Par Kurukshetra: Will Tejaswi Yadav's M+Y equation work this time ?

Coffee Par Kurukshetra: Will Tejaswi Yadav's M+Y equation work this time ?
Dalai Lama declines naming successor, empowers Tibetan trust for decision | 02 July | Speed News

Dalai Lama declines naming successor, empowers Tibetan trust for decision | 02 July | Speed News
Muqabla: Is hiding identity means playing with Hindu faith?

Muqabla: Is hiding identity means playing with Hindu faith?

Haqiqat Kya Hai: PM Modi's biggest operation will start in 24 hours

Haqiqat Kya Hai: PM Modi's biggest operation will start in 24 hours
Trump's One Big Beautiful Bill Passed By Senate: What Does The Bill Say, How Will NRIs Benefit?

Trump's One Big Beautiful Bill Passed By Senate: What Does The Bill Say, How Will NRIs Benefit?
PM Modi Ghana Visit: Why This African State Matters To India?

PM Modi Ghana Visit: Why This African State Matters To India?
Yoga With Swami Ramdev: How will a sick kidney weaken your memory?

Yoga With Swami Ramdev: How will a sick kidney weaken your memory?

Super 100: First batch of pilgrims departs from Jammu amid chants of 'Har Har Mahadev'

Super 100: First batch of pilgrims departs from Jammu amid chants of 'Har Har Mahadev'

Aap Ki Adalat

Kailash Kher In Aap Ki Adalat: Interesting interview of Kailash Kher in 'Aap Ki Adalat'

Kailash Kher In Aap Ki Adalat: Interesting interview of Kailash Kher in 'Aap Ki Adalat'
Asaduddin Owaisi In Aap Ki Adalat: Asaduddin Owaisi's explosive interview in 'Aap Ki Adalat'

Asaduddin Owaisi In Aap Ki Adalat: Asaduddin Owaisi's explosive interview in 'Aap Ki Adalat'
Aamir Khan In Aap Ki Adalat: Aamir Khan spoke openly about his relations with China, Pakistan and Turkey

Aamir Khan In Aap Ki Adalat: Aamir Khan spoke openly about his relations with China, Pakistan and Turkey
Adnan Sami In Aap Ki Adalat: Adnan Sami opens up on his journey to India and allegations of monetary motive

Adnan Sami In Aap Ki Adalat: Adnan Sami opens up on his journey to India and allegations of monetary motive
Sudhanshu Trivedi In Aap Ki Adalat: Said a big thing about Operation Sindoor in India TV's most popular program Aap Ki Adalat

Sudhanshu Trivedi In Aap Ki Adalat: Said a big thing about Operation Sindoor in India TV's most popular program Aap Ki Adalat
Arif Mohammed Khan In Aap Ki Adalat: If there is a war, will Pakistan be torn into pieces?

Arif Mohammed Khan In Aap Ki Adalat: If there is a war, will Pakistan be torn into pieces?
Mamta Kulkarni In Aap Ki Adalat: Mamta Kulkarni under the questions of Rajat Sharma

Mamta Kulkarni In Aap Ki Adalat: Mamta Kulkarni under the questions of Rajat Sharma
Gaur Gopal Das In Aap Ki Adalat: Watch the interesting interview of ISKCON monk and motivational speaker Gaur Gopal Das in 'Aap Ki Adalat'.

Gaur Gopal Das In Aap Ki Adalat: Watch the interesting interview of ISKCON monk and motivational speaker Gaur Gopal Das in 'Aap Ki Adalat'.
View all

Aaj Ki Baat

Aaj Ki Baat: How did India thwart China's cunning move?

Aaj Ki Baat: How did India thwart China's cunning move?
Aaj Ki Baat: Rajat Sharma recalls "dark night" of 1975 Emergency

Aaj Ki Baat: Rajat Sharma recalls "dark night" of 1975 Emergency

Aaj Ki Baat: Why is the Pakistani public protesting against Asim Munir?

Aaj Ki Baat: Why is the Pakistani public protesting against Asim Munir?
Aaj Ki Baat: What big decision did Iran take regarding India?

Aaj Ki Baat: What big decision did Iran take regarding India?
Aaj Ki Baat: What warning did Israel give to Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei?

Aaj Ki Baat: What warning did Israel give to Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei?
Aaj Ki Baat: What did PM Modi tell Trump on ceasefire?

Aaj Ki Baat: What did PM Modi tell Trump on ceasefire?
Aaj Ki Baat: Why did Trump return to US midway from the G7 Summit?

Aaj Ki Baat: Why did Trump return to US midway from the G7 Summit?

Aaj Ki Baat: Iran-Israel war reaches a dangerous turn

Aaj Ki Baat: Iran-Israel war reaches a dangerous turn
View all

News

Muqabla: Dhirendra Shastri takes 50 lakhs under the table, says Akhilesh Yadav

Muqabla: Dhirendra Shastri takes 50 lakhs under the table, says Akhilesh Yadav
Super 100: A lot has changed from 1st July...what is cheaper..what is expensive?

Super 100: A lot has changed from 1st July...what is cheaper..what is expensive?
Muqabla: Is Mamata Banerjee's party divided over 'Daughter' ?

Muqabla: Is Mamata Banerjee's party divided over 'Daughter' ?
Super 100 : Red alert for rain in many areas of Uttarakhand

Super 100 : Red alert for rain in many areas of Uttarakhand

Super 100: Crime scene recreated in Kolkata gang rape case

Super 100: Crime scene recreated in Kolkata gang rape case

Super 100: 19-year-old Yash stabbed to death in Shahdara, Delhi

Super 100: 19-year-old Yash stabbed to death in Shahdara, Delhi

Muqabla: Saffron Brigade Vs Secular Brigade on Constitution?

Muqabla: Saffron Brigade Vs Secular Brigade on Constitution?
Super 100 : Tight security arrangements have been made for Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra in Puri

Super 100 : Tight security arrangements have been made for Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra in Puri
View all

Astrology

Aaj Ka Rashifal, 02 July, 2025 : Shubh Muhurat | Today Bhavishyavani with Acharya Indu Prakash

Aaj Ka Rashifal, 02 July, 2025 : Shubh Muhurat | Today Bhavishyavani with Acharya Indu Prakash

Aaj Ka Rashifal, 01 July, 2025 : Shubh Muhurat | Today Bhavishyavani with Acharya Indu Prakash

Aaj Ka Rashifal, 01 July, 2025 : Shubh Muhurat | Today Bhavishyavani with Acharya Indu Prakash
Aaj Ka Rashifal, 30 June, 2025 : Shubh Muhurat | Today Bhavishyavani with Acharya Indu Prakash

Aaj Ka Rashifal, 30 June, 2025 : Shubh Muhurat | Today Bhavishyavani with Acharya Indu Prakash
Aaj Ka Rashifal, 29 June, 2025 : Shubh Muhurat | Today Bhavishyavani with Acharya Indu Prakash

Aaj Ka Rashifal, 29 June, 2025 : Shubh Muhurat | Today Bhavishyavani with Acharya Indu Prakash

Aaj Ka Rashifal, 28 June, 2025 : Shubh Muhurat | Today Bhavishyavani with Acharya Indu Prakash

Aaj Ka Rashifal, 28 June, 2025 : Shubh Muhurat | Today Bhavishyavani with Acharya Indu Prakash

Aaj Ka Rashifal, 27 June, 2025 : Shubh Muhurat | Today Bhavishyavani with Acharya Indu Prakash

Aaj Ka Rashifal, 27 June, 2025 : Shubh Muhurat | Today Bhavishyavani with Acharya Indu Prakash

Aaj Ka Rashifal, 26 June, 2025 : Shubh Muhurat | Today Bhavishyavani with Acharya Indu Prakash

Aaj Ka Rashifal, 26 June, 2025 : Shubh Muhurat | Today Bhavishyavani with Acharya Indu Prakash

Aaj Ka Rashifal, 25 June, 2025 : Shubh Muhurat | Today Bhavishyavani with Acharya Indu Prakash

Aaj Ka Rashifal, 25 June, 2025 : Shubh Muhurat | Today Bhavishyavani with Acharya Indu Prakash

View all

Yoga

Yoga With Swami Ramdev : योगगुरु की थेरेपी से कैसे नॉर्मल होगा ब्लड सर्कुलेशन ?

Yoga With Swami Ramdev : योगगुरु की थेरेपी से कैसे नॉर्मल होगा ब्लड सर्कुलेशन ?
Yoga 30 June 2025 : Want to remain young even till the age of 80? Don't take anti-aging medicine even by mistake?

Yoga 30 June 2025 : Want to remain young even till the age of 80? Don't take anti-aging medicine even by mistake?
Yoga With Swami Ramdev: How fatal are seasonal allergies during the rainy season?

Yoga With Swami Ramdev: How fatal are seasonal allergies during the rainy season?

Yoga With Swami Ramdev: How can suicide cases be stopped in India?

Yoga With Swami Ramdev: How can suicide cases be stopped in India?

Yoga With Swami Ramdev: How much impact does deteriorating body shape have on the brain?

Yoga With Swami Ramdev: How much impact does deteriorating body shape have on the brain?
Yoga With Swami Ramdev: How to make lungs healthy with pranayama and natural remedies?

Yoga With Swami Ramdev: How to make lungs healthy with pranayama and natural remedies?

Yoga With Swami Ramdev: Which musical combination will provide relief from migraine?

Yoga With Swami Ramdev: Which musical combination will provide relief from migraine?

Yoga With Swami Ramdev, 24 June, 2025 : Which Ayurvedic remedy will control glucose?

Yoga With Swami Ramdev, 24 June, 2025 : Which Ayurvedic remedy will control glucose?
View all

Kurukshetra

Coffee Par Kurukshetra: Who is the high command of Congress President Kharge?

Coffee Par Kurukshetra: Who is the high command of Congress President Kharge?
Coffee Par Kurukshetra : Does Dhirendra Shastri take money 'under the table'?

Coffee Par Kurukshetra : Does Dhirendra Shastri take money 'under the table'?
Coffee Par Kurukshetra: Will PK prove to be the kingmaker once again?

Coffee Par Kurukshetra: Will PK prove to be the kingmaker once again?
Coffee Par Kurukshetra: How did Rajnath Singh slam Pakistan over terrorism?

Coffee Par Kurukshetra: How did Rajnath Singh slam Pakistan over terrorism?
Coffee Par Kurukshetra: Why did Modi have to disguise himself?

Coffee Par Kurukshetra: Why did Modi have to disguise himself?
Coffee par Kurukshetra: Did Trump stop the war or take the credit?

Coffee par Kurukshetra: Did Trump stop the war or take the credit?
Coffee Par Kurukshetra: Is Donald Trump provoking Iran for World War 3?

Coffee Par Kurukshetra: Is Donald Trump provoking Iran for World War 3?
Coffee Par Kurukshetra: Did Russia and China force Trump to hold back?

Coffee Par Kurukshetra: Did Russia and China force Trump to hold back?
View all

Muqabla

Muqabla: From UP to Bihar..Conflict between Yadavs And Brahmins ?

Muqabla: From UP to Bihar..Conflict between Yadavs And Brahmins ?

Muqabla: 50 years of emergency..questions are still being raised on the Gandhi family

Muqabla: 50 years of emergency..questions are still being raised on the Gandhi family
Muqabla: PM Modi has brought Pakistan to its knees in just 4 Days

Muqabla: PM Modi has brought Pakistan to its knees in just 4 Days
Muqabla: Will Iran attack On America ?

Muqabla: Will Iran attack On America ?
Muqabla: Did Modi extinguish the 'lantern' in Bihar?

Muqabla: Did Modi extinguish the 'lantern' in Bihar?
Muqabla: NDA means National Damad Ayogya says Tejashwi Yadav

Muqabla: NDA means National Damad Ayogya says Tejashwi Yadav
View all

Haqikat Kya Hai

Haqiqat Kya Hai: Lashkar has a video of Narendra Modi in its pen drive

Haqiqat Kya Hai: Lashkar has a video of Narendra Modi in its pen drive
Haqiqat Kya Hai: Modi know the formula of stopping war?

Haqiqat Kya Hai: Modi know the formula of stopping war?
Haqiqat Kya Hai: PM Modi turned the whole game in just 35 minutes

Haqiqat Kya Hai: PM Modi turned the whole game in just 35 minutes

Haqiqat Kya Hai: PM Modi के बेस्ट फ्रेंड की नज़र पाकिस्तानी एटम बम पर

Haqiqat Kya Hai: PM Modi के बेस्ट फ्रेंड की नज़र पाकिस्तानी एटम बम पर
Haqiqat Kya Hai: PM Modi's best friend has his eyes on the Pak atom bomb !

Haqiqat Kya Hai: PM Modi's best friend has his eyes on the Pak atom bomb !
Haqiqat Kya Ha : Israel's next target is Pakistan?

Haqiqat Kya Ha : Israel's next target is Pakistan?
Haqiqat Kya Hai : How did a plane worth Rs 1000 crore crash in 55 seconds?

Haqiqat Kya Hai : How did a plane worth Rs 1000 crore crash in 55 seconds?
Haqiqat Kya Hai: How did Air India's plane crash in 12 seconds? | Inside story

Haqiqat Kya Hai: How did Air India's plane crash in 12 seconds? | Inside story
View all

Entertainment

Tom Cruise Walks Red Carpet at Cannes for 'Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning' Premiere

Tom Cruise Walks Red Carpet at Cannes for 'Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning' Premiere
Cannes 2025: Bella Hadid, Eva Longoria & Heidi Klum Dazzle On The Red Carpet On Opening Night

Cannes 2025: Bella Hadid, Eva Longoria & Heidi Klum Dazzle On The Red Carpet On Opening Night
Entertainment Wrap: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh introduce daughter Dua to paps

Entertainment Wrap: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh introduce daughter Dua to paps
Entertainment Wrap: Tabla Legend Zakir Hussain Dies at 73, PM Modi Pays Tribute

Entertainment Wrap: Tabla Legend Zakir Hussain Dies at 73, PM Modi Pays Tribute

Entertainment Wrap: Shah Rukh & Salman hug each other at Devendra Fadnavis' Oath Ceremony

Entertainment Wrap: Shah Rukh & Salman hug each other at Devendra Fadnavis' Oath Ceremony

Entertainment Wrap: Naga Chaitanya's house decked up with flowers ahead of his wedding with Sobhita

Entertainment Wrap: Naga Chaitanya's house decked up with flowers ahead of his wedding with Sobhita

Entertainment Wrap: Nargis Fakhri's sister Aliya arrested for murdering ex-boyfriend

Entertainment Wrap: Nargis Fakhri's sister Aliya arrested for murdering ex-boyfriend

Entertainment Wrap: Vikrant Massey Announces Break From Acting Leaving Fans in Shock

Entertainment Wrap: Vikrant Massey Announces Break From Acting Leaving Fans in Shock

View all

Sports

Sports Wrap: New Zealand End Series on a High, England Walk Away With a 2-1 Win

Sports Wrap: New Zealand End Series on a High, England Walk Away With a 2-1 Win

Sports Wrap: Australia Take Control of Gabba Test but Rain Continues to Have a Say

Sports Wrap: Australia Take Control of Gabba Test but Rain Continues to Have a Say

Sports Wrap: South Africa inch closer to WTC final; ICC Reprimands Head & Siraj

Sports Wrap: South Africa inch closer to WTC final; ICC Reprimands Head & Siraj

Sports Wrap: India bat first against Australia in pink-ball Test in Adelaide

Sports Wrap: India bat first against Australia in pink-ball Test in Adelaide

India beat UAE to confirm semis spot in U19 Asia Cup | 5th December | Sports Wrap

India beat UAE to confirm semis spot in U19 Asia Cup | 5th December | Sports Wrap
Sports Wrap: Sufiyan Muqeem spins Pakistan to series-leading win against Zimbabwe

Sports Wrap: Sufiyan Muqeem spins Pakistan to series-leading win against Zimbabwe

Sports Wrap: Zimbabwe to face Pakistan; PV Sindhu set to marry Hyderabad-based techie

Sports Wrap: Zimbabwe to face Pakistan; PV Sindhu set to marry Hyderabad-based techie

Sports Wrap: India to face Japan in U19 Men's Asia Cup

Sports Wrap: India to face Japan in U19 Men's Asia Cup

View all

Lifestyle

Yoga Tips, 15 Dec 2024: How to control high blood pressure in winter?

Yoga Tips, 15 Dec 2024: How to control high blood pressure in winter?

Yoga Tips, 14 Dec 2024: Swami Ramdev Shares Helpful Yogasanas to Treat Thyroid Problems

Yoga Tips, 14 Dec 2024: Swami Ramdev Shares Helpful Yogasanas to Treat Thyroid Problems
Yoga Tips, 7 Dec 2024: Panic regarding health...Enter the '5 AM' Club

Yoga Tips, 7 Dec 2024: Panic regarding health...Enter the '5 AM' Club
Yoga Tips, 6 Dec 2024: 2 deadly diseases... why have they become the enemy of bones?

Yoga Tips, 6 Dec 2024: 2 deadly diseases... why have they become the enemy of bones?
Yoga Tips, 05 Dec 2024: Why has the condition of 'Brain Rot' become the enemy of children?

Yoga Tips, 05 Dec 2024: Why has the condition of 'Brain Rot' become the enemy of children?
Yoga Tips, 4 Dec 2024: This year India may face severe winter, Know why?

Yoga Tips, 4 Dec 2024: This year India may face severe winter, Know why?
Yoga Tips, 30 Nov 2024: How much has smog increased the risk of allergy and migraine?

Yoga Tips, 30 Nov 2024: How much has smog increased the risk of allergy and migraine?
Yoga Tips, 29 Nov 2024: How dangerous are the symptoms of 'burnout syndrome' in winter?

Yoga Tips, 29 Nov 2024: How dangerous are the symptoms of 'burnout syndrome' in winter?

View all

Originals

Why Is Cousin Marriage a Controversial Topic Among British Pakistanis Now?

Why Is Cousin Marriage a Controversial Topic Among British Pakistanis Now?
PM Modi urges innovation, celebrates 10 years of Digital India initiative | 01 July | Speed News

PM Modi urges innovation, celebrates 10 years of Digital India initiative | 01 July | Speed News
Dalai Lama's 90th Birthday: Will the Next Dalai Lama Be Chosen Before His Death?

Dalai Lama's 90th Birthday: Will the Next Dalai Lama Be Chosen Before His Death?
Delhi Fuel Ban: 'Overage Vehicles' Can't Be Refuelled Now, Here's What It Means!

Delhi Fuel Ban: 'Overage Vehicles' Can't Be Refuelled Now, Here's What It Means!
Pakistan Pleads India to Restore Indus Waters Treaty After Hague Court's Latest Ruling

Pakistan Pleads India to Restore Indus Waters Treaty After Hague Court's Latest Ruling
Jagannath Rath Yatra Stampede: A Look Back at India’s Deadliest Religious Gatherings

Jagannath Rath Yatra Stampede: A Look Back at India’s Deadliest Religious Gatherings
Naveen Patnaik blames the Odisha government for the failure in the Puri temple stampede

Naveen Patnaik blames the Odisha government for the failure in the Puri temple stampede
Speed News: Kolkata Rape Case: TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee's Remarks Spark Major Political Row

Speed News: Kolkata Rape Case: TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee's Remarks Spark Major Political Row

View all
 
\