Viral Video: 7-foot-tall bird escapes, leads police on crazy chase around town. Watch

Trending News: Have you heard about the emu who decided to go for a wild run through a town in Tennessee, US? It all started when MeeMoo, one of Harry McKinney's pet emus, got spooked by workers logging behind his home and broke loose from his farm. The 7-foot flightless bird hopped the fence and took off running through the town of Harriman at speeds of up to 40 miles per hour, leading the police on a wild 20-mile chase.

McKinney posted about his missing emu on social media, and soon residents flooded his inbox with messages about MeeMoo's whereabouts. The Harriman Police Department got involved and the bizarre chase quickly became a town-wide spectacle. Steven McDaniel even captured a video of four police cars tailing the bird, causing quite the commotion in the area.

Customers at a nearby restaurant stepped outside to watch, and at one point, the emu appeared to be going 20 miles per hour. According to McKinney, the Harriman Police clocked MeeMoo's speed at 40 miles per hour. Eventually, McKinney was able to wrangle MeeMoo into a truck and bring him back home.

The funny part is that MeeMoo managed to break out of his enclosure again the next day, but McKinney was able to get him back home in just an hour. To prevent any future escapes, McKinney raised the fence to 9 feet.

Watch the viral video of pet emu leading police on crazy chase around town here:

The viral chase was a good bit of light news for the community, and Roane State Community College even jokingly offered MeeMoo a job as their mascot.

According to the Smithsonian Institute, emus are the second-largest bird in the world after their cousin, the ostrich, typically measuring around 5 feet 8 inches and weighing in around 110 to 130 pounds.

