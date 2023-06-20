Nike's new Rs 14k recyclable sneakers get roasted online as 'Dumpster Dunks' & 'Mouldy'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Critics Slam Nike's Rs 14k Sneakers as 'Dumpster Dunks'

Trending News: Nike has faced criticism from shoe enthusiasts for their ISPA Mindbody sneaker. These shoes have a worn-out look that resembles Yeezy shoes more than Nike's usual sleek styles. Many people online have expressed their dislike for the mud-coloured trainers, which are also available in neon green. They believe the shoes are an eyesore and not fashionable streetwear. The shoe is held together without glue using cords and is designed to be easily disassembled and recyclable when returned to a Nike store.

While Nike promotes these adventurous shoes as the new definition of relaxation and comfort, sneakerheads on Twitter have compared them to something found in a landfill. Critics have come up with derogatory names for the shoes, such as "Dumpster Dunks," "Nike Air Scraps," and "The Homeless 1s." On Facebook, disgusted customers likened the shoes to the lungs of a heavy smoker, calling them “mouldy” and “hideous”.

However, not all the comments about the shoes were negative. On the product listing page, two reviewers praised the post-apocalyptic footwear. One anonymous buyer described them as one of the most comfortable shoes they own and highly recommended them for their durability. Another reviewer agreed, saying they loved the shoes and rated them highly but warned against walking on wet ground as the feet and socks might get wet due to small ventilation holes in the sole.

The ISPA trainers represent an anti-fashion aesthetic, characterized by their rugged and raw appearance. They are not meant to be polished and pristine like traditional footwear. However, the shoes have attracted attention primarily due to their shock factor rather than their appeal to the elitist fashion crowd, just like many other shoes being launched these days, that are often sported by celebs.

Earlier this year, MSCHF created the Big Red Boots, which caused quite a commotion. The TikTok videos of people struggling to remove the boots went viral, with even McDonald's joining in on the fun. Jokes about Ronald McDonald and desperate searches for boot removal techniques flooded the internet.

