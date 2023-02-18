This massive and fancy US high school has a planetarium & so much more, netizens baffled

Follow us on Image Source : TIKTOK Carmel High School tour video

A tour video of Carmel High School’s impressive campus has gone crazy viral on TikTok, baffling thousands of netizens. Students from the school in Indiana posted two videos showcasing the school's many amenities, sparking a debate about inequalities among public schools in the US.

The tour displayed the school's vast campus, including various facilities such as an auditorium, planetarium, cafe and market, video studio, radio room, auto shop, woodshop, symphony-orchestra room, indoor swimming pool, esports room, fashion room, jewellery room, ceramics room, and several gyms, among others.

The videos garnered millions of views, with comments flooding in that highlight the vast disparities between well-funded schools like Carmel and those that lacked basic amenities like air conditioning or cafeterias. While some viewers were amazed by the planetarium, natatorium, and other features of the school, others pointed out that the school has the advantage of being located in a wealthy neighbourhood like Carmel.

Watch the viral video of Carmel High School tour here:

The majority of Carmel's students, as per the National Center for Education Statistics, are white, leading viewers to discuss the correlation between school spending and student outcomes, including higher test scores, graduation rates, college attendance, and higher wages in adulthood

