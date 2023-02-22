Content creator Karan Sareen's blunt stance on Bollywood songs will make you ROFL. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@GORGEOUSPOTAAHTO Content creator Karan Sareen

We just cannot imagine our lives without music, right? And then certain songs have the most baloney lyrics, yet we cannot get them out of our minds. If you just agreed with us, then you need a dose of Karan Sareen. He has created a hilarious series of reels on the different ways in which Bollywood songs rhyme their lyrics, and we can personally vouch for their comedic value.



The content creator knows the art of being sweetly snide. The way he underlines the odds, the entire internet is moved! Amongst the multiple hysterically funny reel series that he has created on Instagram, ‘Problematic Lyrics’ are one of the most priceless that will force you to laugh out loud.

Karan Sareen takes the lyrics literally and expresses the girl's POV by saying, "Karna Gandi Baat". Agree or not, we all had imagined this! Other songs that he has targeted include Burj Khalifa, Buzz, Saturday Saturday, Lak 28 Kudi Da, and more. While these songs have always been used as an approach to persuade women, the sarky comebacks that Karan Sareen has given from the second narrative are completely ironic and have left the internet in splits.

We have always used songs to express our emotions. But the recent ones have been extremely focused on matching the rhyme. While the beats are still groovy, it is the lyrics that feel cliché. And unlike the silent majority, Karan has vocalised it in his very own way: sarcastically.Karan Sareen has shared many more such rib-tickling reels that you shouldn't miss watching. From talking about Bollywood to relatives and Indian TV serials, he has ensured to stay true to his duty and amuse us.

Read More Trending News