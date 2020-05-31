Image Source : TWITTER/NEILDEGRASSETYSON Something good in 2020: Twitterati excited after the launch of Crew Dragon by Elon Musk's SpaceX, NASA

History was created by Elon Musk's SpaceX and NASA with the launch of the Crew Dragon spacecraft from Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Saturday. The rocket ship successfully blasted off with two NASA astronauts into orbit from the International Space Station, marking the dawn of a new age in commercial space travel. With the liftoff, SpaceX became the first private company to launch people into orbit, a feat achieved previously by only three governments: the US, Russia, and China. The captivating moment, was live-streamed by NASA's YouTube channel as well as covered across social media and on news outlets around the world. Internet could not stop sharing their excitement when the news of the SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft, carrying NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley came.

Sharing the epic moment on Twitter, NASA wrote, "We have liftoff. History is made as @NASA_Astronauts launch from @NASAKennedy for the first time in nine years on the @SpaceX Crew Dragon."

We have liftoff. History is made as @NASA_Astronauts launch from @NASAKennedy for the first time in nine years on the @SpaceX Crew Dragon: pic.twitter.com/alX1t1JBAt — NASA (@NASA) May 30, 2020

Have a look at how thrilled the internet is at Saturday's successful SpaceX/NASA launch:

I showed this to our 4 yo granddaughter and looking at it in awe she said, “I want to do that!” — Shaz Jones (@shazzaoftassie) May 31, 2020

That @SpaceX launch was exactly what I needed to see. Absolutely incredible. — Santos DeBarros (@SantosDB) May 30, 2020

Just watched the #SpaceX launch. Wow. Just wow. I cried and A laughed at me. Ha. It’s something I’ve always loved so much and it feels so good to see this kind of success right now. — Erica (@haircutfw) May 30, 2020

Congratulations to @NASA and @SpaceX for an incredible launch! A truly mesmerising sight to behold, and a powerful statement of the capability of humankind. A very welcome piece of good news in this challenging times.#SpaceXlaunch — Melika (@MelikaJ93) May 30, 2020

I feel like a kid again watching the Space-X launch. Mercury, Gemini & Apollo on my mind. #nasa #falcon9 #spacexlaunch — Jill Rosoff (@paintspoppies) May 30, 2020

I don't know, with the way 2020 was going, I had a bad feeling something horrific was going to happen with the SpaceX launch. Thank God everything went smoothly. #SpaceX #SpaceLaunch — RJ20151 (@agustuspinel) May 30, 2020

Why am I crying watching this launch? Science is so freaking cool. #SpaceX — Jen (@jenna_taber) May 30, 2020

and... launch. Absolutely incredible work by #SpaceX and #NASA. The beginning of a new era. pic.twitter.com/G6JT4IgbIV — jared (@ManPantsLive) May 30, 2020

