Something good in 2020: Twitterati excited after the launch of Crew Dragon by Elon Musk's SpaceX, NASA

The Crew Dragon spacecraft successfully blasted off with two NASA astronauts into orbit from the International Space Station, marking the dawn of a new age in commercial space travel. Have a look at how thrilled the internet is at Saturday's successful SpaceX, NASA launch.

New Delhi Updated on: May 31, 2020 10:47 IST
History was created by Elon Musk's SpaceX and NASA with the launch of the Crew Dragon spacecraft from Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Saturday. The rocket ship successfully blasted off with two NASA astronauts into orbit from the International Space Station, marking the dawn of a new age in commercial space travel. With the liftoff, SpaceX became the first private company to launch people into orbit, a feat achieved previously by only three governments: the US, Russia, and China. The captivating moment, was live-streamed by NASA's YouTube channel as well as covered across social media and on news outlets around the world. Internet could not stop sharing their excitement when the news of the SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft, carrying NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley came. 

Sharing the epic moment on Twitter, NASA wrote, "We have liftoff. History is made as @NASA_Astronauts launch from @NASAKennedy for the first time in nine years on the @SpaceX Crew Dragon."

Have a look at how thrilled the internet is at Saturday's successful SpaceX/NASA launch:

