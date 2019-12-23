Little girl was given 'the worst Christmas gift ever'. But her reaction left the internet in happy tears

A video of a little girl receiving a banana as a Christmas present from her parents has gone viral. The adorable video was shared by Twitter handle, LGND, with the caption, "I tried giving my daughter the worst Xmas gift ever and I didn't expect this reaction."
The short clip shows the kid opening her Christmas gift. She has a heartwarming reaction to her gift -- which turns out to be a banana. She shouts "Banana", and asks her mother to peel it as soon as she is done unwrapping her gift.
She immediately takes a bite from it.
I Tried Giving My Daughter The Worst Xmas Gift Ever & I Didn’t Expect This Reaction 😢 pic.twitter.com/44cJytI83m— LGND (@iamlgndfrvr) December 20, 2019
The Twitterverse seems to have fallen in love with the video -- so much so that similar videos were shared.
It reminded people of minions and their love for bananas.
There were people who trusted their kids....way too much.
*When I gift banana to my kid*— ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ (@theesmaarkhan) December 20, 2019
My kid's reaction : pic.twitter.com/ptCbYC3K8W
nobody:— Selena’marie🧸 (@selenaa____) December 20, 2019
my kids: pic.twitter.com/23ACvmznY4
But, in general, people were happy.
she’s sooooo happy, this is the most heartfelt vid I’ve ever seen. The purity of her little spirit, thank you for sharing this video. pic.twitter.com/CGtOo2pECW— 🇭🇹 (@TheHaitianVegan) December 20, 2019
im still too young, im still too young, im still young, im still too young 🤕🤕 pic.twitter.com/TqRzgMYjeL— 🌐 (@BryanOmbel_) December 20, 2019
Reminds me of one of my favourite photos.— عَبْدُ الوَاحِد - Partisan 161 ☭ 🏴 (@partisan_161) December 20, 2019
From Austria, 1945. Little boy getting his first new pair of shoes. pic.twitter.com/AE5oSoQmPn
After all, banana ka hai zamaana...
The world had a similar reaction to this banana pic.twitter.com/8UlBslnBXy— Deepank Devate (@ddevate) December 20, 2019