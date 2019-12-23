Monday, December 23, 2019
     
Little girl was given 'the worst Christmas gift ever'. But her reaction left the internet in happy tears

A short clip shows a little girl opening her Christmas gift. She has a heartwarming reaction to her gift -- which turns out to be a banana.

New Delhi Published on: December 23, 2019 14:59 IST
The Twitterverse seems to have fallen in love with the video -- so much so that similar videos were shared.

A video of a little girl receiving a banana as a Christmas present from her parents has gone viral. The adorable video was shared by Twitter handle, LGND, with the caption, "I tried giving my daughter the worst Xmas gift ever and I didn't expect this reaction."

The short clip shows the kid opening her Christmas gift. She has a heartwarming reaction to her gift -- which turns out to be a banana. She shouts "Banana", and asks her mother to peel it as soon as she is done unwrapping her gift.

She immediately takes a bite from it.

The Twitterverse seems to have fallen in love with the video -- so much so that similar videos were shared.

It reminded people of minions and their love for bananas.

There were people who trusted their kids....way too much.

But, in general, people were happy.

After all, banana ka hai zamaana...

