Google Doodle celebrates 73rd Independence Day in a unique way, Twitterati amazed

India is celebrating its 73rd Independence Day on August 15, 2019, as on this day our country became free from the colonial rule and became a sovereign nation. In the honour of the same, Google also paid tribute through its doodle that displays on its home page. This year’s Independence Day doodle was designed by Shaivalini Kumar and depicts that various traditional motifs from the Indian textile showing the complex yet harmonious “patchwork” of Indian culture, ranging from education to the arts, to courage and compassion.
The celebration of the national festival took place at New Delhi’s Red Fort where the Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed 1.3 billion Indian citizens and gave his speech that began at 7:30 am. The Tricolor was hoisted and the national anthem was played along with service personnel standing and saluting the national flag.
ALSO READ: Independence Day 2019: Pearl V Puri to Gurucharan Singh, here’s what TV stars feel about I-Day
Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspects the Guard of Honour at the Red Fort. He will address the nation shortly. #IndependenceDayIndia pic.twitter.com/T7T6XJs2R2— ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2019
Here’s how people on social media wished Independence Day 2019:
Google Doodle on Independence dayhttps://t.co/C8h9kjo3j8— Deepak Bidkar (@DeepakBidkar) August 15, 2019
#IndependenceDayIndia— SaDa HaQ iTHe RaKh (@jaiho23552884) August 15, 2019
I am not a Hindu🕉️
I am not a Muslim☪️
Neither am Dalit or a Rajput
I am Indian🇮🇳...and am proud of it.
Nation First Now and Always.
Jai Hind, Jai Bharat
🇮🇳Happy Independence Day pic.twitter.com/r6jqUHjxco
"It's not about How you see.. It's all— Niraj singh (@iamNsinghrajput) August 15, 2019
about How you Feel"
Happy independence day
Jai hind ♥#IndependenceDayIndia🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/fWN3eLmi5K
#IndependenceDayIndia— Ankit Pandey (@ankitpaandey) August 15, 2019
This tricolor flag is worlds beautiful flag
♥️
Jai Hind🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/NRHtdrLJaB
-2nd Largest English Speakers— PAWAN PATHAK (@Basisthapawanpk) August 15, 2019
-4th Most Powerful Army
-2nd Highest No. Of Internet Users
-2nd Largest Road Network
-Largest Film Industry
-Highest Helipad
-No. 1 Producer of Mango and Banana
-Highest Cricket Ground
India You Beauty 🇮🇳#HappyIndependenceDay #IndependenceDayIndia pic.twitter.com/2hLz1d8a5v
Nvr frgt those who hv fght fr ths ⚔️— Chetan Kandpal (@KandpalChetan) August 15, 2019
Happy independence day🔥
Jay hind 🇮🇳
#IndependenceDayIndia pic.twitter.com/7Sar2JIx9p
Wow This Is Historic Moment For India— priyanshu parashar (@priyanshuic) August 15, 2019
Jai Hind 🇮🇳#IndependenceDayIndia pic.twitter.com/kS8O97XiIE
Never Let Your Country Down !— Sujith vcs Gowda (@vcsnameissujith) August 15, 2019
Lets Be United Indians 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳
Jai Hind #IndependenceDayIndia pic.twitter.com/bjmdIHnDzi
Share the spirit of Freedom prosperity and happiness.— Aman (@Aman_jangirr) August 15, 2019
Jai hind 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳#IndependenceDayIndia#HappyRakshabandhan pic.twitter.com/iOQf8h4fMp
For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page