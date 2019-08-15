Google Doodle celebrates 73rd Independence Day in a unique way, Twitterati amazed

India is celebrating its 73rd Independence Day on August 15, 2019, as on this day our country became free from the colonial rule and became a sovereign nation. In the honour of the same, Google also paid tribute through its doodle that displays on its home page. This year’s Independence Day doodle was designed by Shaivalini Kumar and depicts that various traditional motifs from the Indian textile showing the complex yet harmonious “patchwork” of Indian culture, ranging from education to the arts, to courage and compassion.

The celebration of the national festival took place at New Delhi’s Red Fort where the Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed 1.3 billion Indian citizens and gave his speech that began at 7:30 am. The Tricolor was hoisted and the national anthem was played along with service personnel standing and saluting the national flag.

Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspects the Guard of Honour at the Red Fort. He will address the nation shortly. #IndependenceDayIndia pic.twitter.com/T7T6XJs2R2 — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2019

Here’s how people on social media wished Independence Day 2019:

Google Doodle on Independence dayhttps://t.co/C8h9kjo3j8 — Deepak Bidkar (@DeepakBidkar) August 15, 2019

#IndependenceDayIndia



I am not a Hindu🕉️



I am not a Muslim☪️



Neither am Dalit or a Rajput



I am Indian🇮🇳...and am proud of it.



Nation First Now and Always.



Jai Hind, Jai Bharat



🇮🇳Happy Independence Day pic.twitter.com/r6jqUHjxco — SaDa HaQ iTHe RaKh (@jaiho23552884) August 15, 2019

"It's not about How you see.. It's all

about How you Feel"

Happy independence day



Jai hind ♥#IndependenceDayIndia🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/fWN3eLmi5K — Niraj singh (@iamNsinghrajput) August 15, 2019

#IndependenceDayIndia

This tricolor flag is worlds beautiful flag

♥️

Jai Hind🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/NRHtdrLJaB — Ankit Pandey (@ankitpaandey) August 15, 2019

-2nd Largest English Speakers

-4th Most Powerful Army

-2nd Highest No. Of Internet Users

-2nd Largest Road Network

-Largest Film Industry

-Highest Helipad

-No. 1 Producer of Mango and Banana

-Highest Cricket Ground

India You Beauty 🇮🇳#HappyIndependenceDay #IndependenceDayIndia pic.twitter.com/2hLz1d8a5v — PAWAN PATHAK (@Basisthapawanpk) August 15, 2019

Nvr frgt those who hv fght fr ths ⚔️

Happy independence day🔥

Jay hind 🇮🇳

#IndependenceDayIndia pic.twitter.com/7Sar2JIx9p — Chetan Kandpal (@KandpalChetan) August 15, 2019

Wow This Is Historic Moment For India

Jai Hind 🇮🇳#IndependenceDayIndia pic.twitter.com/kS8O97XiIE — priyanshu parashar (@priyanshuic) August 15, 2019

Never Let Your Country Down !

Lets Be United Indians 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳

Jai Hind #IndependenceDayIndia pic.twitter.com/bjmdIHnDzi — Sujith vcs Gowda (@vcsnameissujith) August 15, 2019

