Couple hunt lion, kiss next to corpse in South Africa, Netizens get angry

Recently a picture of a couple kissing right next to the corpse of a lion goes viral on the web. The trophy hunting couple is seen posing next to the lion they had a hunt, and this has led to rage fuming among the netizens. Dareen and Carolyn Carter, Canada-based couple are the ones in the picture who are posing next to the dead lion.

The couple had participated in Legelela Safari tours which organizes hunting games. Legelela Safari itself shared the picture on their Facebook account, however, they are bashed massively for their act. In fact, according to the reports of Yahoo News, Legelela Safaris praised the couple for hunting the lion and said, "Hard work in the hot Kalahari sun Well done. A monster lion."

Heartless 😡😡 — Tina Anton (@TinaAnton10) July 16, 2019

This has made social media users angry. Netizens are flooding the picture with hateful comments and labelled the couple as disgusting. One of the users wrote, “I will never understand why people want to hunt these beautiful animals. They should get in trouble for this, the sad part is they have no remorse over it. Idiots." Another user said, " Killing a trapped animal isn't hunting. People that do this make me sick. And angry,"

"Hunt", actually hunt, for food not for fun. Killing a trapped animal isn't hunting. People that do this make me sick. And angry. 🤬 — Rich Hilton (@RichInGB) July 16, 2019

Darren Carter, however, remains quiet on the matter and told The Mirror, "We aren't interested in commenting. It's too political."

Humans are the worst! — Breezy Breeze (@Br33Bear) July 16, 2019

In fact, now the matter has become so intense that trophy hunting should be banned has become the new mantra. Eduardo Goncalves, founder of the Campaign to Ban Trophy Hunting, has made the statement saying that trophy hunting is not a sport. He spoke to the Mirror and said, "There is nothing romantic about killing an innocent animal. It looks as though this lion was a tame animal killed in an enclosure, bred for the sole purpose of being the subject of a smug selfie. This couple should be utterly ashamed of themselves, not showing off and snogging for the cameras."