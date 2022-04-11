Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Review: Strong processor with great camera

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Samsung Galaxy A53 5G

Samsung is one such brand that has been surprising the Indian market every now and then with some advanced and new devices being launched every quarter. Recently Samsung launched Galaxy A53 5G smartphone at the price point of Rs 35,999. But is the device justifying the price?

We reviewed the device for almost 2 weeks to let you know exactly how it works.

Specifications

The Galaxy A53 5G has a 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display which is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and has an IP67 certification to protect the device from dust and water. Powered by the Exynos 1280 chipset, the smartphone runs on Android 12 OS based One UI 4.1.

The handset comes in two variants- 6GB RAM + 128 storage which has been priced at Rs 34,990, and 8GB RAM + 128GB variant is priced at Rs 35,999. The handset features a Quad camera system with 4 rear cameras- 64MP main camera, 12MP Ultra-wide camera 5MP Macro and a 5MP Depth. In the front, there is a 32MP shooter with f/2.2. On the battery front, the device comes with a 5,000 mAh battery which further supports a 25W fast charging.

Experience

We reviewed the handset for more than 2 weeks and used it as a primary phone, doing everything possible- from making calls, to playing games and binge-watching as well. Below is our detailed review, basis our experience.

Looks and Feel

A53 5G has an impeccable look. The smartphone which we got was in blue colour and it was certainly one eye-catching handset. Also, the grip of the phone was great, and the size of the phone is good enough to carry it and use it with one hand easily, even on the girl's palm. So, good looks, great grip and single-hand operation are smooth with the Galaxy A53 5G.

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Samsung Galaxy A53 5G

Strength and Processor

The device is capable to take on heavy tasks easily and I have not experienced any lag during its use, for more than 20 days. I played games, binge-watched, and did heavy social media surfing and calls (video and audio)- everything was flawless and smooth. So processor gets certainly 8.5 out of 10 from my end.

Camera

Indeed impressive! The camera of the smartphone is something which is really nice and delivers good images in low light and bright sunny lighting situations. The images have real colour delivery and come with pictures with great clarity. Also, close-up shots were decent enough. Also, I personally loved the slow-motion video feature which captures pictures with great clarity. I would give it around 8.5 out of 10 when we speak of camera and picture quality.

The only thing I felt could have been better was- when we directly access the camera from the lock screen (with the camera icon which is placed on the right side of the screen, and the user has to swipe up). The device used to take a couple of seconds to get the camera access. Yes, I tried restarting and rechecking this feature again and again but this is the only slow thing that I faced in such a fast smartphone. But when you directly reach the camera, it works like a wonder!

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Samsung Galaxy A53 5G

Battery

Well! I charged the device and used it for a day, and the phone delivered enough battery to last for a day with heavy usage- from video calls, zoom meetings, voice calls, social media exploring, photography, videography, binge-watching and gaming too- the device could handle the task and lasted for almost 16-18 hours easily which is certainly good enough for any heavy user. We all have our entire universe in one device- and we need it to have the strength to keep us up with the performance at even the lowest battery condition. The battery saver worked well and made me survive for more than an hour too.

The only concern I had with the device is the heating issue- as it use to get warm (good enough) while playing games or if a user is continuously over the call. The phone gets hot enough and at times, the device notifies you to close the background apps and wait for a while till the handset cools down (which is a good sign). My only concern is why? If someone has to do some task urgently, they will not have time to cool the device down, and so this will be a concern. I would like to mention that other brands like Oppo, Realme, Xiaomi and Realme also launched devices at various ranges, including under 35k, and hardly any device got heated up as much as A53 5G does. So this is a concern, but I hope Samsung is taking certain measures to cure this.

Verdict

Overall Samsung Galaxy A53 5G is a good performer which can be your task manager in everything possible- it can perform multitasking, can last for a day with moderate to heavy usage, and clicks great pictures. But the heating issue is certainly something which the brand has to look upon to. Also, the device might face a good competition with brands like Oppo and Xiaomi which has devices in the market under the range of 35K and has very much similar specs. But when we speak of the looks, certainly A53 5G has stolen the show.