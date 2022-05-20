Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY WhatsApp Business gets Meta Cloud hosting services, learn more

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO Of Meta has recently unleashed WhatsApp Cloud API (application programming interface) for WhatsApp Business users, for businesses of all sizes operating globally.

By this, any business or developer can have the access to the services from Meta which could be built directly on top of WhatsApp and customise their experiences, along with speed up their response time to customers, with the help of secured WhatsApp Cloud API.

The parent company will enable businesses on WhatsApp free and will secure the cloud hosting services provided by Meta.

At a conference, Zuckerberg said, "This is an important step to help more businesses connect with people and help more people message the businesses that they want to support -- big and small."

He further added, "For our partners, this new service will eliminate costly server expenses and give them instant access to new features."

The company stated that the people will be able to take control of the businesses via chatting. And it is a must to mention that other businesses cannot message people unless they have requested to be contacted.

"We also want to support small businesses with additional tools. We expect some SMBs will want to use the Cloud-based API though many will continue to use the WhatsApp Business app," said Zuckerberg.

Meta is certainly working on advancing the features for businesses which are using WhatsApp business to operate. The company wants to help small and medium scaled businesses to run their operations beyond people and would further amplify their brand online.

"We'll also provide new customizable WhatsApp click-to-chat links to help businesses attract customers across their online presence," Meta said.

Inputs from IANS