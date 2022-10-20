WhatsApp introduces Diwali stickers: How to download and share?

Follow us on Image Source : WHATSAPP WhatsApp Stickers

It's almost Diwali and everyone is in a festive mood, and greetings for the festivals have already started floating across social media platforms. The excitement is at its highest in the country, and people of all ages are showing equal enthusiasm.

Although it's all about going out to meet and greet your dear ones on Diwali, still, there will be people who might find it tough to step out of their houses to meet anyone. So, all they would like to do is to do a message greeting their dear ones. Also, in today's time, all we need is the right emoticon to express our excitement for anything.

Witnessing the festivities in the air, WhatsApp, the instant messaging platform has added fun and colourful stickers specially designed for the festival of lights. These new stickers could be used as a gesture to express your emotions for Diwali in your groups as well as in personal messages.

How to download the Diwali stickers on WhatsApp?

Open WhatsApp

Open your prefered chat box

There, you will see a ‘happy emoticon’ in the left corner.

Now once the window is open, click on the sticker icon on the bottom mid of the screen.

Once you will click on that, you will see a + sign in a circle, tap on that.

You will see all the stickers which the platform has been offering. There you will see a sticker stip stating ‘Happy Diwali’ which is ready to download

Now download the sticker by clicking on the arrow placed just parallel to the sticker

Once the stickers are downloaded, they will start appearing in the My Stickers option

Another question to a few people is- how to forward the new Diwali stickers.

Here are the simple steps which could help you in sending the new Diwali stickers to your contacts:

Open WhatsApp

Open any Chat Contact

At the typing bar, you will see a smiley on the left corner- tap on that

A window will open which will show your recently used emoticons

Below that window, you will see three icons - emoticons, gifs and stickers- tap on the stickers

You will see a Diwali sticker bar after your most used and favourite sticker. There, you can choose the sticker which you would like to use accordingly

