NETGEAR Launches AX1800 and AX6000 WIFI 6 Mesh Extenders in India

Follow us on Image Source : PR NETGEAR AX1800 and AX6000 WIFI 6 Mesh Extenders

Highlights NETGEAR Nighthawk AX1800 4-Stream Mesh Extender (EAX20) supports WiFi 6 with up to 1.8Gbps speed

NETGEAR Nighthawk AX6000 8-Stream Mesh Extender (EAX80) offers up to 6Gbps speeds

WiFi 6 Mesh Extenders features new OFDMA technology to make WiFi bandwidth more efficient

NETGEAR introduced two new WIFI 6 Mesh Extenders named- NETGEAR Nighthawk AX1800 and AX6000 in the Indian market. NETGEAR Nighthawk AX1800 is priced at Rs 12,799 and AX6000 is priced at Rs 27,499. Both the extenders are available for purchases through various e-commerce platforms and the official website of the company.

NETGEAR Nighthawk AX1800 4-Stream Mesh Extender (EAX20) supports WiFi 6 with up to 1.8Gbps speed. With two high-powered antennas, EAX20 is designed for small to medium-sized homes with up to 4 bedrooms and delivers up to 1.5-times greater network capacity than WiFi 5, claims the company.

NETGEAR Nighthawk AX6000 8-Stream Mesh Extender (EAX80) offers up to 6Gbps speeds with 4K/8K Ultra- HD streaming, lag-free online gaming, and uninterrupted video calls, claims the company. EAX80 is claimed to be ideal for large homes with up to 6 bedrooms. The extender comes with four high-powered antennas concealed inside, optimally positioned to deliver ultra-reliable long-distance WiFi coverage indoors and outdoors.

Marthesh Nagendra, Country Manager India, ME & SAARC, NETGEAR said, “We have seen recent technological development in every area. The need for wider bandwidth and faster Internet speed has grown, however spectrum congestion is becoming an intractable problem in many places. With these extenders that reach every nook and corner of your room, users can enjoy flawless network connectivity which will boost their overall WiFi experience.

The new WiFi 6 Mesh Extenders features new OFDMA technology to make WiFi bandwidth more efficient than before, as per the company.

For installation, the user will have to download the Nighthawk app to set up with an extender and get more out of WiFi-including key features like the list of connected devices and network management tools.