Google Maps introduces ‘Fuel-Efficient Routing’ feature for Indian users, aiming to promote sustainability

Google has recently revealed a "fuel-efficient routing" feature - a suite of India-centric features on Google Maps. The feature will be rolled out officially from January 2024, it employs AI to optimize routes for both two-wheelers and four-wheelers, minimizing fuel consumption and emissions without impacting the travel time significantly.

AI-driven sustainability

By leveraging artificial intelligence to analyze real-time traffic data, vehicle engine types and road elevation, Google Maps looks forward to identifying routes which could save fuel and promote sustainable choices. This move has been taken in alignment with Google's commitment to environmental consciousness and sustainable transportation.

Global impact of the feature

The fuel-efficient routing feature is estimated to have prevented over 2.4 million metric tons of CO2e emissions globally, in other countries between October 2021 and September 2023, as per the IANS report. It is further equivalent to removing around 500,000 fuel-based cars from the road for the entire year.

Digitizing public transport experience:

Google has further announced strategic partnerships with ONDC (Open Network for Digital Commerce) and Namma Yatri for enhanced digitization of public transport experiences.

Expansion of railway features

Based on the partnership, it will facilitate the inclusion of metro schedules and bookings via Google Maps, starting from Kochi metro and expanding to other metros as soon as they join the ONDC network which is expected to happen in mid of next year.

Google has further integrated Kolkata and Mumbai Local Trains into the ‘Where Is My Train’ app. This move will enable the users to access dynamic information like train location, platform changes, real-time status and more for a smooth rail travel experience.

Other India-first features

Google Maps has also introduced ‘Address Descriptors’, a machine learning-driven feature which will assist users in easily locating places based on landmarks. Furthermore, the company has launched ‘Lens in Maps’ and ‘Live View Walking Navigation’ which is an immersive features built upon Street View, and offer a visually enriched map navigation experience.

Vision for Google Maps in India

Miriam Karthika Daniel, VP of Google Maps Experiences, emphasized the commitment to building a more digitized and user-friendly map for Indian commuters. Google Maps envisions not just providing information related to places but also enabling users to truly experience and navigate their surroundings efficiently.

