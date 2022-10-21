Friday, October 21, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. Amazon to turn the Echo Studio into a hi-fi stereo system by adding these new features

Amazon to turn the Echo Studio into a hi-fi stereo system by adding these new features

Amazon has said that the new features will turn the Echo Studio into a hi-fi stereo system and will enable the vocal performances to be more present in the centre, and stereo-panned instruments on the side which will be better defined for creating a more immersive sound experience.

India TV Tech Desk Reported By: India TV Tech Desk Noida Published on: October 21, 2022 19:25 IST
Amazon
Image Source : AMAZON Amazon

Amazon has announced that it is rolling out two new upgrades to its Echo Studio, with the aim to enhance user experience.

The company has stated that it has added "custom-built spatial audio processing technology" for enhanced stereo sound and an improved "frequency range technology" for better mid-range clarity along with deeper bass to Echo Studio.

"The new upgrades are in addition to Echo Studio's existing support for both Dolby Atmos and Sony 360 Reality Audio," said Amazon in an official statement.

It further added, "With the Spatial audio processing technology, users will get to experience enhanced stereo sound and greater width, clarity and presence."

The e-commerce giant has further said that the new features will turn the Echo Studio into a hi-fi stereo system, enabling the vocal performances to be more present in the centre, while the stereo-panned instruments on the side will be better defined, creating more immersive sound experience which could capture the artist's intentions.

The enhanced "frequency range extension" technology further delivers superior performance by improving mid-range clarity and deepening the bass.

The new features will automatically roll out on Echo Studio devices via a software update.

Inputs from IANS

Latest Technology News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology
IndiaTV News - subscribe to Youtube IndiaTV News - subscribe to Google News

Top News

Latest News