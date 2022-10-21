Amazon to turn the Echo Studio into a hi-fi stereo system by adding these new features

Follow us on Image Source : AMAZON Amazon

Amazon has announced that it is rolling out two new upgrades to its Echo Studio, with the aim to enhance user experience.

The company has stated that it has added "custom-built spatial audio processing technology" for enhanced stereo sound and an improved "frequency range technology" for better mid-range clarity along with deeper bass to Echo Studio.

"The new upgrades are in addition to Echo Studio's existing support for both Dolby Atmos and Sony 360 Reality Audio," said Amazon in an official statement.

It further added, "With the Spatial audio processing technology, users will get to experience enhanced stereo sound and greater width, clarity and presence."

The e-commerce giant has further said that the new features will turn the Echo Studio into a hi-fi stereo system, enabling the vocal performances to be more present in the centre, while the stereo-panned instruments on the side will be better defined, creating more immersive sound experience which could capture the artist's intentions.

The enhanced "frequency range extension" technology further delivers superior performance by improving mid-range clarity and deepening the bass.

The new features will automatically roll out on Echo Studio devices via a software update.

Inputs from IANS

Latest Technology News