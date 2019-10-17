Get your hands on Vivo phones by just paying Rs 101 upfront. Here's how

Vivo Diwali offer lets you buy mobile phones by just paying Rs 101

With Diwali just a few days away, tech companies are looking to get the most out of this festive season and in a bid to boost its sale this Diwali, Chinese phone manufacturer has come up with a special Diwali offer this time. Vivo on Thursday announced its new Diwali festive season scheme which allows customers to purchase select Vivo phones by just paying Rs 101 upfront, while the remaining amount can be paid in easy EMI options. Customers can buy the V17Pro, V15Pro Z1x, V15, S1, Y12 and Y15 with just Rs 101 down payment. Additionally, the company is offering additional cashback up to 10 per cent for purchases made through card payment.

Vivo is offering a 10 per cent cashback with HDB financial services, 5 per cent cashback with ICICI Bank credit card EMI transaction and HDFC Bank consumer loan.

There are no-cost EMI options starting as low as Rs 926/ month. The company is offering no-cost EMI options through Bajaj Finserv, Home Credit, IDFC First Bank, HDFC Bank, and HDBFS with up to 12 months EMI tenure. Customers can also avail no-cost EMI option without paying any amount in down payment.

Customers can also avail an exchange bonus worth Rs. 1,999 on the Vivo V17 Pro and Vivo S1 via Vivo-Cashify upgrade programme.

This special offer from Vivo will be active from tomorrow, October 18 and will go on till October 30 through the various offline channels across the country.

Flipkart has also announced the second round of its Big Diwali Season sale which is set to start from October 21 and go on till October 25 where the tech giant will once again offer great deals on mobile phones and other electronic items in its product range.