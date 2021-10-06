Telegram gained over 70 million users during WhatsApp, Facebook outage: CEO Pavel Durov

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Telegram gained over 70 million users during WhatsApp, Facebook outage.

Telegram added a staggering 70 million new users in a day after Facebook experienced hours-long outage across its services, CEO Pavel Durov said. Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Messenger suffered a massive global outage due to a “faulty configuration change” on Monday that lasted almost six hours, affecting tens of millions of users worldwide.

As users failed to stay connected via instant messaging services for nearly six hours, many shifted to other platforms such as Telegram and Signal.

In a post on his Telegram channel, CEO Pavel Durov wrote, “The daily growth rate of Telegram exceeded the norm by an order of magnitude, and we welcomed over 70 million refugees from other platforms in one day."

Durov mentioned that some users in the United States might have experienced slower speeds as millions rushed to sign up for the platform at the same time, but that the service worked as usual for most users.

"I am proud of how our team handled the unprecedented growth because Telegram continued to work flawlessly for the vast majority of our users," he said.

"That said, some users in the Americas may have experienced slower speed than usual as millions of users from these continents rushed to sign up for Telegram at the same time.” Durov added.

Pavel Durov further said, “I ask our existing users to say hi to their newly arrived friends, help them unpack, and let them know what we have in stock. Make sure they stick around and see why Telegram is light years ahead of the competition.”

This is not the first time when Telegram has gained flux of users from across the world. It added millions of users earlier this year as well when WhatsApp’s new privacy policy had caused outrage globally.