Sony PlayStation 5 launching in India soon: How to register for pre-booking

Sony PS5 is coming to India in late 2020.

Sony recently revealed the much-awaited PlayStation 5. The PS5 gaming console is an upgrade over the 7-year-old PS4. Also, the new console will go head to head against the Microsoft Xbox Series X. While we have no word on when these consoles are arriving in India, Amazon and Flipkart have already created a dedicated page for the PS4.

Bringing us closer to the official India launch, Amazon and Flipkart have both created pages stating we can expect the console to arrive in ‘Late 2020’. As of now, the interested users can head over to any of the e-commerce websites and opt for the ‘Notify me’ option.

Sony has not yet disclosed the pricing and availability of the highly-anticipated PlayStation 5. As per the speculations, the gaming console is expected to be available for a starting price of USD 400 (roughly Rs. 30,000). However, the pricing might be changed for the Indian markets keeping GST and import duties in mind.

This time around, Sony has launched two versions of the PS5, the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition. While the regular variant will come with a 4K Blu-ray drive, the Digital Edition will ditch and will completely depend on the internet for downloading games to the internal SSD.

Apart from the PlayStation 5 itself, the Japenese tech giant will also launch a couple of accessories for the console. These accessories will include Pulse 3D Wireless Headset, Media Remote, DualSense Charging Station and an HD Camera.

The PlayStation 5 will be getting a couple of new game titles at launch including Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Horizon II: Forbidden West, Gran Turismo 7, Resident Evil Village, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Hitman 3 and more.

