Realme sells over 15K Smart TVs in 10 mins, launching 55-inch TV soon

Chinese brand Realme on Tuesday sold over 15,000 smart in less than 10 minutes on its first sale on both Flipkart and Realme.com, which is the fastest sale ever in the TV category on Flipkart. The Realme Smart TVs are available in two sizes - 32-inch model priced at Rs 12,999 and 43-inch variant priced at Rs 21,999.

"Our exploration to offer smarter TVs has just started, and we won't settle at these two sizes. The 55-inch TV is considered as premium and flagship size for TVs, so Realme is preparing to launch a brand new 55-inch TV to give users more ground-breaking experiences," Madhav Sheth, Vice President, Realme and CEO, Realme India told IANS.

"We are planning to start 100 per cent local manufacturing soon by following the ‘Make in India' initiative once the epidemic situation gets better. We believe in making world-class products in India for India," Sheth added.

Realme is all set to start surface-mount technology (SMT) production in India for its affordable smart TVs, and is investing on a complete production line from basic components to panel assembling and SMT.

"For realme smartphones, we started our SMT assembling lines from day one and even invested Rs 300 crore towards eight new SMT lines during last Diwali season to meet the surge of consumer demands," informed Sheth.

Flipkart customers can avail six-month free trial of YouTube Premium and standard EMI option while buying Smart TVs. The Smart TV comes with one-year warranty, along with an additional one-year warranty on its panel.

The company said it aims to provide fast door-step installation service within 48 hours of over 85 per cent purchases with over 780-plus service centres. The Realme Smart TV runs on Android 9.0 and comes with Google Assistant to control the TV with one's voice to customize the experience.

The pre-installed apps are Netflix, Prime Video and YouTube. It is the first TV in its price segment to be powered by a high-performance MediaTek 64-bit quad-core processor.

The RAM of the Realme Smart TV is clocked at 2133MHz, which is faster than normal 1600MHz RAM used in other TVs. The TV also has Dolby Audio certificated 24W Quad Stereo speakers, comprising two sets of speakers that are located at the bottom.

