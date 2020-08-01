Realme 10W Wireless Charger launched in India, ultra-portable 65W SuperDart charger teased

Image Source : REALME Realme 10W Wireless Charger launched in India.

Realme has silently added yet another product to its portfolio. But this time around, it’s not a smartphone but a charging accessory. The Chinese tech giant has finally brought its affordable 10W Wireless Charger. It is not a true surprise as Realme CEO Madhav Sheth had already teased the debut of the charger a few days ago.

Realme 10W Wireless Charger carries a price tag of Rs. 899 and brings the universally accepted Qi charging standard to the table. The charger is available only in the Grey colour option and is up for grabs via the Realme India website. The charger features a 9mm slim body and offers a Soft Scrub paint coating on top.

According to the Realme India website, the 10W Wireless Charger also has Foreign Object Detection as well as Intelligent Compatibility features. In terms of power, the wireless charger supports 10W or 18W input. The charger is capable of delivering up to 10W of output when connected with a Quick Charge 2.0 or Quick Charge 3.0 charging adapter.

The latest Samsung flagships and other fast wireless charging compatible devices can charge at 10W with the Realme wireless charger. However, Apple iPhone users will be limited to 7.5W output as that is the highest an iPhone can take. Apart from smartphones, the Realme Wireless Charger will also be able to charge low power devices like Realme Buds Air, Samsung Galaxy Watch, Apple AirPods and more.

We will soon introduce the 65W and 50W #realme Ultra-thin #SuperDart Chargers. More easy to carry and use. #TechTrendsetter pic.twitter.com/e6eL4OvFjx — Madhav (@MadhavSheth1) August 1, 2020

Madhav Sheth has also teased that the company will soon bring its 65W and 50W Ultra-thin SuperDart Chargers in the country. According to an image shared by Sheth on Twitter, the chargers will have a pocketable design. However, the pricing and availability of the products have not been revealed yet.

Once the chargers arrive in India, Realme X50 Pro 5G will be able to take advantage of the 65W SuperDart charging technology, whereas phones like Realme X2 Pro will need to settle for the 50W SuperDart.

