Poco F3 GT with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC launched in India: Price, specifications

Image Source : POCO Poco F3 GT with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC launched in India.

Poco has just announced the launch of the much-awaited Poco F3 GT smartphone. The smartphone is a rebranded version of the Redmi K40. It brings a lot of exciting features to the table including a dedicated GT switch, Maglev triggers, and X-Shockers that combine to elevate the gaming experience on the smartphone. It also comes with 5G support and a 120Hz high refresh rate display.

Poco F3 GT Specifications

Poco F3 GT features a 6.67-inch FullHD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and a punch-hole design. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. All of this is backed by a 5,065mAh battery, which supports 67W fast charging. The smartphone also comes with an IP53 rating.

On the optics front, the Poco F3 GT sports a triple camera setup at the back consisting of a primary 64-megapixel primary camera paired with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel macro lens. Upfront, the phone sports a 16-megapixel selfie shooter.

Poco F3 GT: Price in India, Availability

Poco F3 GT has been launched at a starting price of Rs. 26,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB variants are priced at Rs. 28,999 and Rs. 30,999, respectively. However, if you choose to buy the smartphone within the first week, you will be able to get the three variants for Rs. 25,999, Rs. 27,999, and Rs. 29,999, respectively. The smartphone comes in two colour variants, Predator Black and Gunmetal Silver.

The smartphone will be available for pre-orders starting July 24 and it will go on sale on July 26 at 12 noon. It will be exclusively sold via Flipkart.