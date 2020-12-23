Image Source : PANASONIC Panasonic launches new mirrorless camera for content creators.

Panasonic on Wednesday launched the latest edition of its flagship LUMIX G series - LUMIX G100 in the Indian market. Priced at Rs 58,990 (without grip) and Rs 67,990 (with grip), both kits of LUMIX G100 come with the LUMIX G VARIO 12-32mm/F3.5-5.6 ASPH/MEGA O.I.S.(H-FS12032) lens and are available at Amazon.in.

"As being a Youtuber or Vlogger becomes a definite career choice for youngsters, G100 is a perfect choice to start with. The launch of LUMIX G100 in India is a leap forward in meeting the specific needs of the growing community of video creators and providing them with best in class technology," Sandeep Sehgal, Business Chief, Imaging Business Group, Panasonic India and SAARC, said in a statement.

Encompassed with 20.3MP MOS Sensor without Low Pass Filter and 4K technology, the LUMIX G100 aims to deliver supreme quality and higher resolution images/videos in comparison to smartphones.

The 5-Axis Hybrid I.S. (Image Stabilizer) in the camera provides effective shake suppression under wide-ranging situations such as recording while walking or riding on a moving vehicle for stable, easy-to-see video.

The camera is packed with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi 2.4GHz (IEEE802.11b/g/n) connectivity to offer a more flexible shooting experience and easy instant image sharing.

Enabled with the 'LUMIX Sync App', the camera, features an option to instantly upload and share pictures on social media via a smartphone or tablet.