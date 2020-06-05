Oppo Reno 4, Reno 4 Pro with 48MP triple rear cameras launched: Price, specifications

Image Source : OPPO Oppo Reno 4 and Reno 4 Pro have finally launched.

Oppo Reno 4 and Reno 4 Pro have finally launched in China. Both the smartphones support 5G and come with a punch-hole display. Featuring 48MP triple rear camera setups, the smartphones also tout a new ‘Reno Glow’ design. Alongside the two smartphones, the company also launched the Oppo Enco W51 True Wireless Headphones, Oppo Band and Oppo 5G CPE T1 router.

Oppo Reno 4 and Reno 4 Pro both come with a similar set of specifications. The two handsets are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM. While the Pro variant features a larger 6.5-inch AMOLED display, the vanilla Reno 4 sports a relatively smaller a 6.4-inch panel. It is also worth noting that the Pro variant gets the 90Hz high refresh rate goodness as well.

Oppo Reno 4 is backed by a 4,000mAh battery whereas the Pro variant gets a slightly larger 4,020mAh battery. Both the smartphones support 65W fast charging. The dual-SIM handsets run on Google’s Android 10 operating system based on ColorOS 7.2.

In the camera department, the Reno 4 Pro features a triple camera setup at the back consisting of a 48MP primary camera, a 12MP secondary lens and a 13MP telephoto sensor. Reno 4, on the other hand, comes equipped with a 48MP primary camera paired with an 8MP secondary and a 2MP tertiary sensor.

On the front, Reno 4 Pro ships with a single 32MP selfie camera while the vanilla Reno 4 gets a 32MP+2MP camera setup.

Oppo Reno 4 is available for a starting price of RMB 2999 for the 8GB+128GB variant. The 8GB+256GB variant of the smartphone will retail for RMB 3299. Oppo Reno 4 Pro comes with a price tag of RMB 3799 and RMB 4299 for the 8GB+128GB and 12GB+256GB variants respectively. Both the smartphones will be made available in China starting June 12.

Oppo has also launched a Green Glitter limited edition of the Reno 4 Pro that costs RMB 4299. The handset will be made available in China on June 18. As of now, the company has not disclosed when these smartphones will arrive in India.

