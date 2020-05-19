MIUI 12 with improved dark mode, privacy introduced globally: Feautures, rollout and more

Image Source : MIUI/TWITTER MIUI 12 global launch

Xiaomi recently introduced its next-generation custom skin -- the MIUI 12 -- in China, last month to be precise. The Chinese company has now unveiled the new version of MIUI globally. Read on to know about all the features MIUI 12 has brought in, the eligible devices, its availability, and more.

MIUI 12 Features: Super Wallpapers, improved privacy and more

MIUI 12 brings in a plethora of news features to enhance the overall user experience. Firstly, it brings in Dark mode 2.0 for all third-party apps to further improve the dark theme on Xiaomi smartphones. Users will be able to increase or decrease the wallpaper brightness as per day or night because of the wallpaper dimming option. Additionally, the font size and the font contrast can be adjusted according to day and night.

The new Xiaomi skin supports Physics Engine feature to give a 3D display look and new lifelike animations. The Weather app will show changing weather in the background in accordance with the weather in a particular place. For instance, if New Delhi has a sunny day, the bright sun will be shown in the background, much like on iOS.

There will also be Super Animations for 3D visuals of the various planets that can be set as both home and lock screen. MIUI 12 also includes bigger app icons in the Control Centre, app closing/opening animations, screen rotation animations, and more. In addition to this, there is the new Sensory Visual Design to show the device specs in the form of images and graphs in the Settings. Users will also be able to privately cast the smartphone to a screen wherein the smartphone notifications won’t be displayed on the screen, along with new navigation gestures.

What’s more? There is the new Quick Reply feature, which will allow users to reply to a message from the notification itself, thus, opening a small chat window on another app, for example, Instagram. MIUI 12 also introduces the Ultra Battery mode to keep the smartphone going for about an hour even when the battery capacity is at 5%.

Additionally, there are new privacy features such as the ability to know which app uses which app permissions and enhanced permission control for users to allow the sharing of the location once, always, or only while using, much like iOS. Users will also be able to hide location data while sharing media and stop providing permissions to untrusted apps.

MIUI 12: Rollout, Compatible devices

The MIUI 12 will be available for beta testing, starting next week. It will roll out in two phases: Round 1 and Round 2. Round 1 will begin at the end of June, however, there is no word on the rollout time of Round 2.

For Round 1, MIUI 12 will reach the following Xiaomi smartphones:

Xiaomi Mi 9

Xiaomi Mi 9T

Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro

Redmi K20

Redmi K20 Pro

For Round 2, MIUI 12 will arrive on these Xiaomi smartphones:

Redmi Note 7/Note 7 Pro

Redmi Note 8 Pro

Redmi Note 9

Pocophone F1/Poco F1

Mi 10/Mi 10 Pro/Mi 10 Lite

Poco F2 Pro

Poco X2

Mi Note 10

Mi 8/Mi 8 Pro

Mi Mix 3

Mi Mix 2S

Mi 9 SE/Mi 9 Lite

Redmi Note 7S

Mi Note 3

Mi Mix 2

Mi Max 3

Mi 8 Lite

Redmi Y2

Redmi S2

Redmi Note 5/Note 5 Pro

Redmi 6/Redmi 6A/Redmi 6 Pro

Redmi Note 6 Pro

Redmi Y3

Redmi 7/Redmi 7A

Redmi Note 8/Note 8T

Redmi 8/Redmi 8A/Redmi 8A Dual

Redmi Note 9S/Note 9 Pro/Note 9 Pro Max

Mi Note 10 Lite

