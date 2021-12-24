Indian Army Launches ASIGMA: an in-House Messaging Solution

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE-INDIAN ARMY ASIGMA

Highlights ASIGMA has been developed in-line with the Government of India’s, Make in India initiative

The new application will meet real time data transfer and messaging requirements of the Army

ASIGMA is a replacement of AWAN (Army Wide Area Network) application which served for 15 years

The Indian Army launched a contemporary messaging application named, ASIGMA (Army Secure IndiGeneous Messaging Application). The new generation web-based messaging application is entirely in-house and has been exclusively developed by the team of officers of the Corps of Signals of the Army.

The new ASIGMA application is being deployed on the Army’s internal network, as a replacement of the AWAN (Army Wide Area Network) messaging application which has been in service for the past 15 years. The application has been sent out on Army-owned hardware and will cater to the army from this time forward, lending itself to lifetime support with future upgrades.

The messaging application is designed to meet all futuristic requirements for the army and boasts of an enhanced user experience. It comes with a variety of contemporary features including multi-level security, dynamic global address book, message prioritisation, and tracking, and options to meet the requirements of the army at present.

This future-ready messaging application will meet the real-time data transfer and messaging requirements of the Army, especially in the backdrop of the current geopolitical security environment. ASIGMA has been developed in line with the Government of India’s, Make in India initiative.

The Indian Army has braced automation in a major way, especially post COVID-19 outbreak, and is taking substantial steps towards paperless functioning. ASIGMA will further boost these efforts and will add to the host of other applications already being employed by the Army over its captive pan Army network.

With Inputs from the Ministry of Defence