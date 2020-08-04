Garmin has finally paid ransom to hackers: Here's how much they paid

Image Source : GARMIN Garmin was a victim of a recent ransomware attack.

Garmin, the Smartwatch manufacturer, has been on the news lately due to the ransomware attack on its servers. With servers getting affected, the company has not been able to provide promised services to its userbase. Now, a recent report suggests that the brand has paid a multi-million-dollar ransom to hackers who encrypted its data.

Garmin became the victim of the ransomware attack almost two weeks ago and its devices and apps took a hit. In case you are not aware of ransomware attacks, these are attacks where hackers successfully encrypt a company's data until a ransom is paid. According to the recent news, the cyberattack had links to Evil Corp, a cyber group in Russia which was sanctioned by the US Government in 2019.

Now, according to a report by Sky News, Garmin has finally paid the ransom to get their files decrypted. However, the transaction was not made directly. The US-based Arete IR, a cyber response company to negotiate with the attackers. While the exact amount has not been publicly disclosed, Garmin has paid a multi-million-dollar ransom to get its user data back.

Later, Arete IR said that the WastedLocker ransomware virus associated with the attack was not the work of Evil Corp.

Latest Technology News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage