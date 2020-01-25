Coronavirus can now be tracked online: Here's how you can stay safe

Coronavirus can now be tracked online

Coronavirus has been spreading a lot lately. The respiratory virus was first detected in Wuhan, China has been spreading worldwide now. Coronavirus has killed over 40 people and has infected 1300 people worldwide. The news is really disturbing but at the same time, one should get alert as this virus is spreading at a high pace. The Center for Systems Science and Engineering has built a new tool using which users can track if the virus has entered their city.

The tool shows live updates on confirmed, suspected and recovered patients. It also shows a map with radars pointing at places which have been affected by the new virus. The website is constantly being updated using the data pulled from the World Health Organisation and the centres for disease control in the US, China and Europe.

Head over to this link, to check which countries have been affected and how many people are at risk. As mentioned above, the website is using data provided by the World Health Organisation and the centres for disease control in the US, China and Europe.

On the left, the total number of confirmed cases and also helps the user with the number of patients per country. The right side of the tool shows total deaths and total recovered patients. While the data is being updated constantly, the users can also download a the data in the form of Google Sheets by clicking on the bottom right corner.

As of writing this article, the Coronavirus has killed 41 people across the globe. The doctors have been able to save 38 people while 1,354 lives are still at risk. While the major effect is seen in China with 1,320 patients, the virus is also spreading in other countires including Hong Kong, Thailand, France, Malaysia, Japan and more.

