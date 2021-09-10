Follow us on Image Source : BGMI Battlegrounds Mobile India launches new missions to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi.

Battlegrounds Mobile India or BGMI has become really popular over the last several months. As the name suggests, the game focuses on the Indian audience. In order to please Indians, the company has rolled out special missions and rewards in order to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi.

BGMI made the announcement about the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations through a post on its official Instagram handle. The perks of the new celebration are currently live and will be there until September 21. With this, the company has launched three new missions. Upon completion of all three missions, the gamers will get permanent rewards in the game.

One such reward is a wild elephant print t-shirt to commemorate the Ganesh Chaturthi festival. The gamers can let their characters wear this t-shirt and they can flaunt this in the battleground.

The first mission that the gamers need to complete has already gone live and it will be available only till September 10. According to the mission, the gamers need to swim 10 metres in Classic mode every day.

As for the second mission, the BGMI players will need to play the Classic mode 60 times until September 21. Lastly, the users will have to play any mode with friends five times. This last mission will begin from September 15 and will be available until September 21.