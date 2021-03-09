Apple starts rolling out iOS, iPadOS 14.4.1 update: Here's what it offers

Apple starts rolling out iOS, iPadOS 14.4.1 update.

Apple has finally started rolling out iOS 14.4.1, iPadOS 14.4.1 software updates with security updates, bug fixes. This comes just more than a month after the release of the iOS 14.4 update. The update provides important security updates and is recommended for all users.

The iOS and iPadOS 14.4.1 updates can be downloaded for free and the software is available on all eligible devices over-the-air in the Settings app. To access the new software, go to Settings, General and then Software Update reports MacRumors.

The update also fixes a bug in WebKit, Safari's rendering engine, that may have to lead it, while processing maliciously crafted content, to execute arbitrary malicious code.

Recently, Apple revealed that the iOS 14 installation has increased to 86 per cent of iPhones introduced in the last four years.

Published on Apple's Developer webpage, the data shows that in total, 80 per cent of all devices use iOS 14, with 12 per cent still using iOS 13 and the remaining 8 per cent still running iOS 12 or earlier. For the iPad, 70 per cent of all devices use iPadOS 14.

Nearly 12 per cent of all active iPhones are still running iOS 13, and 2 per cent are running even older iOS versions (as of February 24). Nearly 14 per cent of all active iPads are still running iPadOS 13, while 16 per cent remain on an even older software version.

(with IANS inputs)