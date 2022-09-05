US Open 2022: Nick Kyrgios upsets defending champion Medvedev as he knocks him out

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Kyrgios has defeated Medvedev in four sets to book a quarter-final berth at the US Open

Highlights Nick Kyrgios ended Medvedev's title defence

23rd seeded Kyrgios reaches into Quarter-finals of US Open for first time

He will face Karen Khachanov next

US Open 2022: Australia's Nick Kyrgios has pulled an upset in the ongoing US Open tournament as he knocked out the defending champion Daniil Medvedev in the round of 16. Kyrgios, who is in the form of his life took four sets to win the match by 7-6 (13-11), 2-6, 6-3, 6-2 at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York. With this win, the Australian has made it to the quarterfinals of the US Open for the first time.

The first set was one such treat for the viewers as both Medvedev and Kyrgios threw everything they had to take the match in the tie-breaker, where the Australian prevailed. The second set saw Medvedev showing all his class to wrap it up by 6-2 before losing the next two sets, which ended his title defence.

"I'm just finally glad I'm able to show New York my talent," Kyrgios said in an interview after the match.

"It was an amazing match. Daniil is the defending champion so there’s a lot of pressure on his shoulders, but I played really well. I’ve been playing amazing the last couple months and what a place to do it, packed house in New York," 23rd seeded Kyrgios added.

Talking about the match, the first set started with both winning their serves before the Kyrgios broke Russia's Medvedev to lead 4-2. Medvedev hit back when he immediately broke Kyrgios to trail 3-4. Both the players kept asking tough questions from each other and the set went down the wire into a tie-breaker, where Krygios prevailed.

The next set saw Medvedev dominating as he took a 3-0 lead and broke Kyrgios to take the set 6-3, hinting off a comeback by the World No.1. But the Australian had other plans. He led by 4-1 in the third set and served for the set in the ninth game to take it by 6-3. The fourth set also saw Kyrgios dominating. Though the World No.1 won the first game, the 23rd seeded Kyrgios kept marching to lead 5-2 and complete a famous win and cruise into the quarterfinals.

Nick Kyrgios will now face Medvedev's compatriot Karen Khachanov in the quarter-final on Tuesday. Khachanov defeated Pablo Carreno Busta in the round of 16 by 4-6, 6-3, 6-1, 4-6, 6-3 in five sets.

Latest Sports News