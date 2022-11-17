Good news for Novak Djokovic fans! Legendary player has visa to compete in 2023 Australian Open

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Djokovic

Legendary Tennis player Novak Djokovic has been granted a visa to compete in the 2023 Australian Open. Australian government confirmed the news on Thursday. Djokovic who clinched the Wimbledon 2022 title, was deported from Australia over his stance against COVID-19 vaccination, earlier this year.

What happened during the 2022 Australia Open?

The 21-time Grand Slam champion was deported because he was not vaccinated for COVID-19. He wasn't allowed to defend his Australian Open title last January after a tumultuous 10-day legal saga that culminated with his visa being revoked on the eve of the tournament eventually won by Rafael Nadal.

He had his visa canceled on public interest grounds on January 14 and lost an appeal against deportation in the Full Federal Court.

Alex Hawke, Australia's immigration minister at the time, used discretionary powers to cancel Djokovic's visa on character grounds, stating he was a “talisman of a community of anti-vaccine sentiment.”

What happened now?

Australia has since lifted strict rules for unvaccinated travelers.

Immigration Minister Andrew Giles said he had approved Djokovic's application to revoke the cancellation decision because the ground for canceling the visa no longer existed. The visa ban could have lasted for three years.

“Mr. Djokovic has subsequently been granted a temporary visa to enter Australia,” Giles said in a statement.

The 35-year-old from Serbia is clear to compete at the Australian Open, which is scheduled from January 16 to 29 in Melbourne.

“I was very happy to receive the news yesterday. It was a relief, obviously, knowing what I and the people closest to me in my life have been through this year with what happened in Australia and post-Australia," Djokovic said.

“Australian Open has been my most successful Grand Slam. I made some of the best memories there. Of course, I want to go back there, I want to play tennis, do what I do best, and hopefully have a great Australian summer."

Djokovic has won the Australian Open a record nine times, including the last three times he played.

List of all 21 Grand Slams won by Novak Djokovic:

Australia Open: 9 times (2008, 2011,2012, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2019, 2020, 2021)

9 times (2008, 2011,2012, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2019, 2020, 2021) French Open: 2 times (2016, 2021)

2 times (2016, 2021) Wimbledon: 7 times ( 2011, 2014, 2015, 2018, 2019, 2021, 2022)

7 times ( 2011, 2014, 2015, 2018, 2019, 2021, 2022) US Open: 3 times (2011, 2015, 2018)

