Outgoing WFI president Brij Bhushan to convene meeting ahead of election nomination closing date

Ahead of the election nomination closing date of the WFI, the body's outgoing president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has convened a meeting on July 30. Brij Bhushan has called the meeting to nominate his panel that will contest the elections to elect the new office-bearers. Notably, the last date for filing nominations is set as July 31.

Outgoing WFI assistant secretary Vinod Tomar confirmed the meeting development. "Yes, the outgoing president has convened a meeting on Sunday. It has not been decided where the meeting will take place. The meeting will likely be attended by all those (state body officials) who support him (Brij Bhushan)," said Tomar. Notably, Tomar also added that presidents and secretaries of the various state associations are set to attend the meeting. "The presidents and secretaries of the various state associations will likely come for the meeting to discuss the candidates for the elections. The venue for the meeting has not been decided as yet," added Tomar.

The outgoing president and his son Karan are not part of the electoral college for the elections but his son-in-law Vishal Singh could contest for a top post and is a representative from Bihar in the polls. Brij Bhushan is not eligible to contest as he has completed 12 years as an office bearer, the maximum term allowed as per the National Sports Code.

Punjab Wrestling Association secretary Ranbir Kundu did not receive an invite

Notably, the Punjab Wrestling Association secretary stated that his state association has not received an invite to participate in their meeting. "So far, we have not received any invite. We are not going to field any candidate in the upcoming elections for the top posts. However, we will vote for truth and the betterment of wrestling in the country," said Kundu.

Dates of the Polling Process

There will be 48 members from 24 state bodies for the electoral college. The nominations for posts will be filed on July 31, while the scrutiny of the nominations will be held on August 2. The final list of candidates will be out by August 7, whereas the polling, counting of votes and announcement of results will be done on August 12.

