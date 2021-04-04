Former TT international player Suhas Kulkarni dead

Sunday, April 04, 2021
     
Mumbai Published on: April 04, 2021 15:16 IST
Well-known former international table tennis player Suhas Kulkarni died in neighboring Thane on Sunday.

He was 68 and is survived by mother, wife and daughter.

According to a media release, Kulkarni succumbed to Covid 19 and was earlier admitted for treatment to the Kaushalya Hospital.

After retiring as a player, Kulkarni was actively involved with the game with coaching and also regularly played in Masters' TT tournaments at the

National and International level.

He had also won National Masters’ TT Championship in Indore in 2019. 

