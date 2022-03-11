Follow us on Image Source : HOCKEY INDIA File Photo

FIH Pro League 2022 Live Streaming India vs Germany: When and Where to watch Indian men and women hockey match

India vs Germany

FIH Pro League 2022

12 March 2022, Saturday

5:00 PM IST

What is India's schedule in FIH Pro League 2022?

March 12, Saturday: India vs Germany – 5:00 PM IST

March 13, Sunday: India vs Germany – 5:00 PM IST

Where can you watch India vs Germany match on TV?

The FIH Pro League 2021-22 India vs Germany matches will be telecast live on the Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD TV channels in India. The matches begin at 5:00 PM IST.

Where can you watch India vs Germany match on online?

Live streaming of the FIH Hockey Pro League will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.