ISL 2020-21: Third-placed Bengaluru look to exploit Jamshedpur's defence

Free-scoring Bengaluru FC will be looking to exploit the frailty Jamshedpur FC's defence has shown in the second half of matches when the two teams face each other in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Fatorda Stadium on Monday.

Sixth-placed Jamshedpur have conceded 66.67 per cent of their goals in the second half with only Kerala Blasters (8 goals) and SC East Bengal (11 goals) conceding more. Four of the nine goals Owen Coyle's side has conceded have come in the last 15 minutes of the match -- the most by any team and an aspect Bengaluru will be keen to take advantage of.

Third-placed Bengaluru have also suffered from inconsistency. Their unbeaten run ended with a 0-1 defeat to ATK Mohun Bagan in their previous game. Meanwhile, Jamshedpur were denied points against FC Goa after a crucial disallowed goal followed by Igor Angulo's late winner.

While scoring goals has not been a problem for Bengaluru, their defence hasn't looked at its best. They have conceded eight goals in the first seven matches of the season and are already inching closer to the nine goals they conceded throughout the 2019-20 season.

Jamshedpur will bank on Nerijus Valskis to cause problems for the opposition defence, having scored six goals. The Lithuanian, however, is yet to score against BFC.