Premier League to restart on June 17 with Man City hosting Arsenal: Reports

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES The Premier League is set to resume on June 17, with Man City hosting Arsenal and Aston Villa taking on Sheffield United.

The Premier League 2019-20 season is set to restart on June 17 with Manchester City hosting Arsenal on the first day of resumption. Aston Villa will also host Sheffield United on the same date.

The rest of the games will be played out on June 18, 19 and 20, according to reports from The Telegraph and BBC.

The Premier League will thus become the third major European football league to restart, after Germany's Bundesliga and Spain's La Liga. While the Bundesliga already began last month, La Liga is set to kick off on June 7.

Premier League teams had on Wednesday given their approval to begin contact training as England move a step forward in resuming its top-tier football league. All football in the country has been suspended since March due to coronavirus pandemic.

The players returned to the individual and small group training last week as officials continue to target mid-June as a possible return date for resumption of matches.

Meanwhile, two players from Fulham tested positive for coronavirus in the latest round of results that the English Football League Championship club announced on Thursday.

Tests were carried out on 1,030 players and staff between Monday and Wednesday, the EFL said. Apart from the two Fulham players, only one more positive test has come thus far. The EFL hopes for a resumption of the season next month.

Earlier, four more positive tests came from the Premier League, raising the total number to 12 across the league.

The four cases have come from three clubs, with the league not announcing the names of those who tested positive for COVID-19.

(With inputs from IANS)

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage