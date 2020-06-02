Manchester United one of the biggest teams in the world: Odion Ighalo

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Manchester United forward Odion Ighalo, who recently extended his loan deal with the club, called it 'one of the biggest teams' in the world.

Nigerian striker Odion Ighalo has heaped praise on Manchester United a day after the English Premier League giants reached an agreement with Shanghai Greenland Shenhua to extend his loan deal.

"Seeing the club from the outside, Man United or Manchester United and all that, being inside, you know you're playing for one of the biggest teams in the world," Ighalo told Manchester United's official website, manutd.com.

"Everything looks different inside it. The way they take care of you, the way the staff work there, everything. The younger lads and the way they work; they're growing and maturing and getting into the team. And, especially, the hospitality as they make sure everything is 100 per cent okay. They check you, even if you're at home, to see if you're okay or you need anything.

"It's different from where I'm coming from and different to where I was before," he added.

"It's something I've never seen before and it makes me wonder if I'm dreaming or it's reality."

On the club's official website, along with the announcement, United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had said: "They (Shanghai Greenland Shenhua) have been great towards us, allowing him to play for his dream club. It's been a dream for him and hopefully he can finish what he started and win a trophy with us."

The Premier League is set to resume on June 17, subject to government approval after it was stopped in March due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Liverpool lead the Premier League table by 25 points with nine games remaining as they chase their first title in 30 years. United are placed fifth with 45 points from 29 matches.

"I just want to work hard and enjoy it, support the team and do whatever I can to make us go higher and higher," added Ighalo.

