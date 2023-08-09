World Cup 2023: IND vs PAK tickets to be available from September 3, Know how to buy?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY World Cup 2023 trophy

International Cricket Council (ICC) has finally announced the details related to the tickets sale for the upcoming ODI World Cup in India. The revised schedule for the showpiece event was also released on Wednesday (August 9) with nine fixtures including marquee India vs Pakistan being rescheduled. Along with it, the ICC also confirmed that the registration for the tickets will be opened from August 15.

Tickets for non-India warm-up and World Cup matches are set to go on sale from August 25. Tickets sale for the much-anticipated IND vs PAK will start from September 3 Demands of the tickets clash between the arch-rivals will be on an all-time high and it is set to be played on October 14 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Also, the tickets for India matches will be available on different dates for several matches.

On August 30, the tickets will be available for the two warm-up matches of India while on the next day, tickets for their game against Australia, Afghanistan and Bangladesh. On September 1, tickets sale for encounters against New Zealand, England and Sri Lanka will commence while on the next day, tickets sale for South Africa and Netherlands matches will begin.

Here are more details around tickets sale:

Registration to show interest for tickets in required on this page from August 15

25 August – Non-India warm-up matches and all non-India event matches

30 August – India matches at Guwahati and Trivandrum

31 August – India matches at Chennai, Delhi and Pune

1 September – India matches at Dharamsala, Lucknow and Mumbai

2 September – India matches at Bengaluru and Kolkata

3 September – India matches at Ahmedabad

15 September – Semi Finals and Final

