Women's Premier League 2023: After title sponsor rights, BCCI invites bids for partnership rights for WPL

Women's Premier League 2023: More than a week after releasing invitations for acquiring title sponsors for WPL 2023, BCCI on Friday invited bids for acquiring official partnership rights. The Indian Board released a statement detailing the partnership rights bids. The first season of WPL will begin on March 4.

"The BCCI invites bids from reputed entities for acquiring official partnership rights for Women’s Premier League," BCCI wrote in a statement. It added that further details on the tender process are contained in the ‘Request for Quotation’, which will be made available on payment of INR 1,00,000.

BCCI had earlier stated released invitations for sponsorship rights. "BCCI announces the release of Request for Proposal for Title Sponsorship Rights for Women’s Premier League Seasons 2023-2027. The BCCI invites bids from reputed entities for acquiring the title sponsorship rights for Women’s Premier League Seasons 2023-2027," the Indian Board had earlier stated. The last date to purchase the ‘Request for Proposa' for sponsorship rights was 9th February, 2023.

Recently, a final list of Players to feature in WPL auctions was also released. The Indian Board released a statement on Tuesday and listed 409 players, who are set to go under the hammer on 13th February 2023. Notably, the Board also confirmed that the first edition of the WPL will start from 4th March onwards.

"The inaugural edition of the Women’s Premier League is set to be played in Mumbai from 4th – 26th March 2023. A total of 22 matches will be played with the Brabourne Stadium & D.Y. Patil Stadium playing hosts to the marquee tournament. The Women’s Premier League Player Auction list is out with a total of 409 cricketers set to go under the hammer at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai on February 13th, 2023," BCCI had said.

Meanwhile, the highest reserve price set for players in the WPL auctions is INR 50 lakhs. There are 24 players in the top bidding tally and numerous Indians are also in the list. Team India Captain Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma and India’s Under-19 T20 World Cup-winning captain Shafali Verma are among the few Indians to be in this bracket.

