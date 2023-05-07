RR vs SRH: Who is Vivrant Sharma? J&K all-rounder set to make debut for Sunrisers Hyderabad against Rajasthan

Follow us on Image Source : VIVRANT SHARMA'S INSTAGRAM Vivrant Sharma

Rajasthan Royals are set to face Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 52nd match of IPL 2023 on Sunday. While RR are at the 4th position with 10 points from 10 matches, SRH are at the last spot with 6 points from 9 matches. Both teams will be geared up to register a win in the match to be played at RR's home ground, Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur. Ahead of the match, Vivrant Sharma was handed over the cap and is all set to make his IPL debut.

All-rounder Vivrant Sharma came into the IPL Auction 2023 with a base price of 20 lakhs. Little did the know the youngster would fetch far more than that. KKR raised the paddle first, followed by SRH, and then the bidding war continued up to 2.60 cr as SRH won the battle to avail the services of Sharma for the 2023 IPL season.

Vivrant made his Domestic T20 debut vs Andhra at Vadodara on November 4, 2021. The 23-year-old has played 9 T20s for J&K and has accumulated 191 runs at an average of 23.87 and a strike rate of 128.18 with his highest score being 63. With the ball in hand, Vivrant has scalped six wickets at an economy of 5.73. In List A cricket, Vivrant averages 39.92 in 14 matches with the highest score of 154*. He also has 8 wickets against his name.

"It's a used wicket. There's been some close ones. Most of the time we've played decent cricket but not been able to get over the line. Couple of changes - Phillips comes in for Brook. Vivrant Sharma makes his debut," Aiden Markram said after losing the toss.

Rajasthan Royals Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Joe Root, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Murugan Ashwin, Sandeep Sharma, Kuldip Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal

Sunrisers Hyderabad Playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), Glenn Phillips, Abdul Samad, Marco Jansen, Vivrant Sharma, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan

