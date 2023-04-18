SRH vs MI: Why Marco Jansen's twin Duan Jansen is not playing for Mumbai in game against Hyderabad

Follow us on Image Source : MUMBAI INDIANS Marco Jansen and Duan Jansen

SRH vs MI: Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians go shoulder to shoulder against each other at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. After winning two games in four outings, both sides are looking for their third win in the competition. Meanwhile, SRH have won the toss and opted to field first.

Notably, MI have not played Marco Jansen's twin Duan Jansen in the game. He played for MI in the previous game but had to make way for Jason Behrendorff. Sharma opened up on why the Proteas pacer is not picked in the team. The MI skipper said that Behrendorff was always set to play for them but they had to pick Jansen in the previous game as the former was not well.

"We have to play well. We understand the challenges of scoring in the 1st innings. We've to assess the conditions. Duan misses out and Jason Behrendorff comes in place of him. Jason was always supposed to play, but he was not well in the last game. He's fine to go now," Sharma said at the toss.

SRH vs MI Pitch report

The pitch at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad has assistance for the spinners and is a fine batting track as well. The average first innings total at the venue is 176. There have been 66 IPL matches held at the venue and teams chasing have been rewarded more.

The venue has hosted 2 games in the ongoing IPL season. The first was between SRH and RR, where RR scored big. The second game was between SRH and PBKS, where the latter were restricted to a low score.

IPL Stats of Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

Matches Played - 66

Teams won Batting First - 29

Teams won Bowling first - 36

Matches tied - 1

Highest Team Score - 231/2 by SRH vs RCB

Lowest Team Score - 80 by DC vs SRH

MI's Playing XI:

Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Cameron Green, Arjun Tendulkar, Nehal Wadhera, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff

SRH's Playing XI:

Mayank Agarwal, Harry Brook, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abhishek Sharma, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, T Natarajan

